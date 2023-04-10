Is Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $53.61 in the prior trading day, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $52.39, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030727 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 331.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 20, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares for $53.51 per share. The transaction valued at 80,265 led to the insider holds 147,613 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 409 shares of SPT for $23,825 on Apr 04. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 149,113 shares after completing the transaction at $58.25 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Barretto Ryan Paul, who serves as the President of the company, sold 5,600 shares for $57.97 each. As a result, the insider received 324,617 and left with 265,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 658.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 892.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 4.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $75.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.4M to a low estimate of $74.91M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.43M, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.9M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446M and the low estimate is $421.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.