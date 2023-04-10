Is this a Prime Time To acquire AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock

The price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed at $1.49 in the last session, down -12.87% from day before closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40674164 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5797 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4614.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Antara Capital LP sold 1,008,385 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,694,254 led to the insider holds 161,088,543 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 10,050,000 shares of APE for $16,856,000 on Apr 04. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,885,000 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 15,641,450 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 13.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -67.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2852.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APE traded on average about 28.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 28.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 937.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 936.35M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.43% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.85M with a Short Ratio of 29.42M, compared to 30.59M on Dec 29, 2022.