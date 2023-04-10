Is this a Prime Time To acquire FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) stock

The price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) closed at $2.12 in the last session, up 11.58% from day before closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207353 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0464.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOTE traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.96M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.36M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.5M to a low estimate of $31.11M. As of the current estimate, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.07M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.25M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.61M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.77M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167M and the low estimate is $156.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.