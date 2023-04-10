Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121741 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5150.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NNDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7493, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7429.

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.92M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.58M with a Short Ratio of 15.17M, compared to 18.88M on Dec 29, 2022.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.2M and the low estimate is $41.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 724.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.