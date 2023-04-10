Is this a Prime Time To acquire Seer Inc. (SEER) stock

The price of Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) closed at $3.72 in the last session, up 4.20% from day before closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524705 shares were traded. SEER stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 34.20 and its Current Ratio is at 34.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $9 previously.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Farokhzad Omid sold 13,840 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 57,210 led to the insider holds 767,744 shares of the business.

Horn David R. sold 5,951 shares of SEER for $24,606 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 331,765 shares after completing the transaction at $4.13 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Kogan Elona Esq., who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 5,951 shares for $4.13 each. As a result, the insider received 24,603 and left with 166,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEER has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3397, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0338.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEER traded on average about 433.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.89M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEER as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Seer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 131.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.89M and the low estimate is $19.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.