It’s a good day to be an Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shareholder

In the latest session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) closed at $15.14 down -16.03% from its previous closing price of $18.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20355530 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Levi Strauss & Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On January 18, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $17.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares for $18.04 per share. The transaction valued at 90,507 led to the insider holds 28,485 shares of the business.

JAFFE SETH sold 11,442 shares of LEVI for $177,008 on Dec 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 147,888 shares after completing the transaction at $15.47 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 11,862 shares for $16.17 each. As a result, the insider received 191,809 and left with 148,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEVI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.00B and an Enterprise Value of 7.59B. As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $20.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEVI has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 4.48M over the past ten days. A total of 395.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.42M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.27M, compared to 7.53M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEVI is 0.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.