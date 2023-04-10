It’s an appealing income play to consider Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

After finishing at $1.59 in the prior trading day, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.58, down -0.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5592437 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5450.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8489.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 512.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.92M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 45.36M with a Short Ratio of 45.36M, compared to 52.06M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.17% and a Short% of Float of 14.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $84.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.76M to a low estimate of $67.68M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.81M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.42M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.92M and the low estimate is $303.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.