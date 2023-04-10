It’s an appealing income play to consider Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

The price of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) closed at $0.52 in the last session, down -2.40% from day before closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539095 shares were traded. ENSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENSV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 13, 2015, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $1.25 from $2 previously.

On March 19, 2015, Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

On September 08, 2014, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on September 08, 2014, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSV has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5674.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENSV traded on average about 378.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 3.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 57.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 116.37k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24M to a low estimate of $4.24M. As of the current estimate, Enservco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.09M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.17M, an increase of 37.80% over than the figure of $37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.34M, up 96.40% from the average estimate.