It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) stock

The closing price of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) was $1.22 for the day, up 35.59% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677372 shares were traded. BTTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3353 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8675.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when PERRY DAVID P bought 39,156 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 80,975 led to the insider holds 101,536 shares of the business.

KARBE FRANK bought 50,000 shares of BTTX for $104,695 on Sep 15. The insider now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, PERRY DAVID P, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 10,844 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,623 and bolstered with 62,380 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTTX has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4916.

Shares Statistics:

BTTX traded an average of 33.34K shares per day over the past three months and 149.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.17M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTTX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 101.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 109.36k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.65. EPS for the following year is -$5.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.46 and -$7.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.93M and the low estimate is $5.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,082.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.