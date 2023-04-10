It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) stock

The closing price of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) was $15.61 for the day, up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $15.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1715113 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 27, 2021, SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $24.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $86 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares for $15.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,855,656 led to the insider holds 1,132,722 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 55,500 shares of BBIO for $857,697 on Apr 05. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 101,337 shares after completing the transaction at $15.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,224 and left with 1,252,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

BBIO traded an average of 3.16M shares per day over the past three months and 4.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.65M with a Short Ratio of 17.52M, compared to 19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 22.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.13, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.72M, up 15.20% from the average estimate.