KPTI (Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.10, up 4.86% from its previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2093849 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KPTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,497 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 13,883 led to the insider holds 816,619 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,506 shares of KPTI for $11,079 on Mar 06. The President and CEO now owns 820,116 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,033 shares for $3.03 each. As a result, the insider received 100,064 and left with 823,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3175.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KPTI traded 2.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 16.73M, compared to 20.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.44% and a Short% of Float of 23.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.3, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $35.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.7M to a low estimate of $32.1M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.27M, an estimated decrease of -72.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.45M, a decrease of -17.20% over than the figure of -$72.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.69M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.