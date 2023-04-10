Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) closed the day trading at $0.47 down -7.10% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0359 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829483 shares were traded. LOCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4622.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On January 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Cook Brian C. sold 43,327 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 22,014 led to the insider holds 1,046,223 shares of the business.

VALIASEK KATHLEEN sold 43,327 shares of LOCL for $22,014 on Apr 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,462,212 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Vosburg B. David, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 25,996 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider received 13,209 and left with 1,437,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCL has reached a high of $9.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2857.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOCL traded about 753.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOCL traded about 3.03M shares per day. A total of 104.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.46M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $7.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.98M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, Local Bounti Corporation’s year-ago sales were $638k, an estimated increase of 1,074.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.05M, an increase of 3,109.20% over than the figure of $1,074.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638k, up 3,102.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.