Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed the day trading at $4.46 down -5.31% from the previous closing price of $4.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1623610 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTCO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $12.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3296.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTCO traded about 961.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTCO traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 689.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 689.79M. Shares short for NTCO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 981.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $7.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.