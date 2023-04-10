RELL (Richardson Electronics Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) closed at $18.25 down -15.51% from its previous closing price of $21.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436414 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Belin Jacques sold 5,000 shares for $24.01 per share. The transaction valued at 120,040 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares of RELL for $339,300 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.62 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Benham James, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider received 120,450 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RELL has traded an average of 150.11K shares per day and 242.65k over the past ten days. A total of 13.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.76M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 416.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 520.87k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RELL is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $61.63M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $67M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $273.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.5M and the low estimate is $304.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.