Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) closed at $0.14 in the last session, up 5.45% from day before closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568314 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1530 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1411.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMFL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMFL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64M and an Enterprise Value of 28.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3633.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMFL traded on average about 488.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 305.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 750.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 849.56k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.77M, up 462.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.2M and the low estimate is $300.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 200.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.