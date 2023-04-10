Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) closed the day trading at $12.13 down -3.27% from the previous closing price of $12.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736943 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Vlacich Jason Paul sold 48,000 shares for $16.62 per share. The transaction valued at 797,520 led to the insider holds 22,248 shares of the business.

Kalamaras Eric sold 2,190 shares of TH for $36,179 on Mar 20. The EVP and CFO now owns 81,134 shares after completing the transaction at $16.52 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Kalamaras Eric, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 75,126 shares for $17.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,310,094 and left with 81,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TH traded about 656.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TH traded about 963.04k shares per day. A total of 97.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.37M, compared to 6.4M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 19.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $148.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.3M to a low estimate of $147.5M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp.’s year-ago sales were $81.69M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.2M, an increase of 80.70% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.34M, up 70.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $609M and the low estimate is $566.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.