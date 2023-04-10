The name Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) closed at $0.30 down -5.60% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0178 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608762 shares were traded. ADIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2765.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 30, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADIL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.55M and an Enterprise Value of 4.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADIL has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4894.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADIL has traded an average of 733.04K shares per day and 158.29k over the past ten days. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.30M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADIL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 134.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 128.74k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.81.