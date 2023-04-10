The name Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) closed at $0.32 up 3.29% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 455494 shares were traded. HCTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3106.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4199.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCTI has traded an average of 590.78K shares per day and 913.5k over the past ten days. A total of 38.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.08M. Insiders hold about 64.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 613.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 159.76k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.9M and the low estimate is $55.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.