The name Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed at $12.38 down -4.18% from its previous closing price of $12.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3482134 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.26.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $20 from $11.75 previously.

On April 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,684 led to the insider holds 71,600 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRT has traded an average of 3.24M shares per day and 2.74M over the past ten days. A total of 377.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.07M, compared to 12.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VRT is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.