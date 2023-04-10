There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) can be one of them

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -13.38% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1474 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12531762 shares were traded. CNSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7011.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNSP has reached a high of $13.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5649, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6082.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNSP traded about 47.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNSP traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 1.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04M. Insiders hold about 12.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CNSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 3.62k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.4 and a low estimate of -$2.4, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.2 and -$10.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.2. EPS for the following year is -$12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$12 and -$12.