There are many powerful catalysts in the market: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) can be one of them

The closing price of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) was $1.56 for the day, up 4.00% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2774744 shares were traded. VHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Our analysis of VHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 208.30 and its Current Ratio is at 208.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 02, 2009, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2009, with a $6 target price.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113 led to the insider holds 654,657 shares of the business.

Larsen Kendall bought 13,829 shares of VHC for $16,595 on May 24. The President & CEO now owns 652,787 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On May 23, another insider, Larsen Kendall, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,431 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,917 and bolstered with 638,958 shares of the company.

Over the past 52 weeks, VHC has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4791.

VHC traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 7.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 11.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VHC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.34M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.