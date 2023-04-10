There is a good chance Atkore Inc. (ATKR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $127.15 in the prior trading day, Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) closed at $121.90, down -4.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852220 shares were traded. ATKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $146.

On October 19, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

On October 19, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.

On March 18, 2021, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Johnson David Paul sold 10,000 shares for $149.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,497,877 led to the insider holds 30,114 shares of the business.

Pregenzer John W sold 4,754 shares of ATKR for $713,100 on Mar 01. The President, Electrical now owns 26,297 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Kershaw Justin A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,126 shares for $138.78 each. As a result, the insider received 572,603 and left with 16,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atkore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATKR has reached a high of $154.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 443.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 508.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.42M. Shares short for ATKR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 1.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.45 and a low estimate of $4.11, while EPS last year was $5.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.06, with high estimates of $4.31 and low estimates of $3.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.7 and $16.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.03. EPS for the following year is $16.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $17.2 and $16.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $907.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $931.1M to a low estimate of $882.4M. As of the current estimate, Atkore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $982.57M, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $971.1M, a decrease of -8.50% less than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $982.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $960M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.