There is a good chance Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) closed at $22.51 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $22.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585819 shares were traded. IRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On February 28, 2023, SVB Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when AI DMI LLC bought 434,783 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,009 led to the insider holds 3,141,759 shares of the business.

Ashiya Mona bought 108,696 shares of IRON for $2,500,008 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 1,196,825 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 108,696 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500,008 and bolstered with 1,196,825 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRON has reached a high of $26.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRON traded on average about 76.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 125.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IRON as of Mar 14, 2023 were 212.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 161.91k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$4.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$3.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.9 and -$4.2.