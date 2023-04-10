There is a good chance Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $3.67 in the prior trading day, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) closed at $3.86, up 5.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2129312 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PYXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 5,952,263 shares of the business.

Chin Mark sold 1,745,761 shares of PYXS for $5,324,571 on Apr 21. The Former Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYXS now has a Market Capitalization of 142.75M and an Enterprise Value of -17.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3035, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0863.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 79.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 112.11k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.08, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.64. EPS for the following year is -$2.02, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$3.15.