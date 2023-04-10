There is a good chance Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $8.95 in the prior trading day, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed at $8.36, down -6.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2668748 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTNR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2023, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On February 08, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on February 08, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Stratton Christopher Allen sold 25,000 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 251,928 led to the insider holds 66,913 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares of VTNR for $670,003 on Mar 02. The CEO and President now owns 5,583,941 shares after completing the transaction at $10.05 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 66,666 shares for $8.10 each. As a result, the insider received 539,995 and left with 5,650,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 22.17M with a Short Ratio of 22.17M, compared to 24M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.29% and a Short% of Float of 33.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $759.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $815.5M to a low estimate of $681.5M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.22M, an estimated increase of 1,788.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $848.88M, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of $1,788.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $959.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $772.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.