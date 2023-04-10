There Is Still Room For G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) closed the day trading at $0.57 down -7.69% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0473 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534034 shares were traded. GMVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5601.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMVD, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 218,280 led to the insider holds 700,000 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of GMVD for $446,644 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMVD has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8867.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMVD traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMVD traded about 2.42M shares per day. A total of 7.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.55M. Insiders hold about 11.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GMVD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 117.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 35.74k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.