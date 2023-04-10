There Is Still Room For Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609713 shares were traded. AUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2332 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2255.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 17, 2015, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $0.90 previously.

On October 09, 2014, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.30 to $1.15.

On August 25, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.80.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2014, with a $1.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has reached a high of $0.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2727.

Shares Statistics:

AUMN traded an average of 587.57K shares per day over the past three months and 948.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.16M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.86M to a low estimate of $4.86M. As of the current estimate, Golden Minerals Company’s year-ago sales were $9.48M, an estimated decrease of -48.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.6M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.62M and the low estimate is $20.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.