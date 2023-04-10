There Is Still Room For Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) closed the day trading at $2.32 down -9.38% from the previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972644 shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2301.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STIM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 7,644 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 22,091 led to the insider holds 3,127,819 shares of the business.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 52,072 shares of STIM for $151,009 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 3,120,175 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 136,520 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 405,464 and bolstered with 3,068,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3851.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STIM traded about 254.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STIM traded about 216.96k shares per day. A total of 27.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.16M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 256.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 204.84k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $16.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18M to a low estimate of $16.2M. As of the current estimate, Neuronetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.02M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.71M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.15M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.31M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.5M and the low estimate is $72.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.