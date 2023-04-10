There Is Still Room For SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) was $3.47 for the day, down -2.53% from the previous closing price of $3.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1879509 shares were traded. SCYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 06, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 11, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Taglietti Marco bought 75,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 272,068 shares of the business.

Sukenick Scott bought 3,500 shares of SCYX for $10,500 on Apr 26. The General Counsel now owns 53,499 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCYX has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8009, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1318.

Shares Statistics:

SCYX traded an average of 1.62M shares per day over the past three months and 7.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SCYX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 780.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 782.95k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81M to a low estimate of $1.81M. As of the current estimate, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $597k, an estimated increase of 203.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76M, an increase of 156.20% less than the figure of $203.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.16M, down -62.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.13M and the low estimate is $5.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.