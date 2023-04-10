There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA).

In the latest session, Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) closed at $7.13 down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504910 shares were traded. AKYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on October 06, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when McKelligon Brian sold 5,000 shares for $9.17 per share. The transaction valued at 45,852 led to the insider holds 160,000 shares of the business.

DRISCOLL JOSEPH sold 24,613 shares of AKYA for $308,706 on Dec 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 12,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, SCHNETTLER THOMAS P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 71,050 shares for $13.03 each. As a result, the insider received 925,782 and left with 2,742,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKYA has reached a high of $16.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKYA has traded an average of 114.28K shares per day and 113.55k over the past ten days. A total of 38.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.18M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKYA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 503.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 602.72k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.9M to a low estimate of $19.51M. As of the current estimate, Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.16M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.26M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.92M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.05M and the low estimate is $88.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.