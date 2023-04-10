There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG).

As of close of business last night, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2936119 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2079 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1930.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 157,958 led to the insider holds 210,318 shares of the business.

Smith Cathy R sold 114,173 shares of BHG for $45,669 on Mar 13. The CFO & CAO now owns 289,157 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Scherman Jeffrey J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 44,551 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider received 17,820 and left with 57,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5625, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0854.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHG traded 2.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 11.41M, compared to 11.59M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $962.33M, an estimated increase of 79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.24M, a decrease of -56.50% less than the figure of $79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $858.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.