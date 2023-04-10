There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ContextLogic Inc. (WISH).

As of close of business last night, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.41, up 5.97% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0231 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13427853 shares were traded. WISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3755.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WISH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.50.

On March 22, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Liu Ying Vivian sold 340,000 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 156,400 led to the insider holds 793,423 shares of the business.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel) sold 20,337 shares of WISH for $9,721 on Mar 08. The Head of Data Science now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Jain Tarun Kumar, who serves as the Former Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 88,000 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider received 40,058 and left with 90,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5480, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9055.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WISH traded 31.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 687.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 583.98M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 47.79M with a Short Ratio of 72.39M, compared to 51.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 7.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $152.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.09M to a low estimate of $128.9M. As of the current estimate, ContextLogic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289M, an estimated decrease of -47.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.25M, a decrease of -13.10% over than the figure of -$47.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $618.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -71.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.75M and the low estimate is $572.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.