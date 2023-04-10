There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: WeWork Inc. (WE).

In the latest session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) closed at $0.65 down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0176 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4226921 shares were traded. WE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6894 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WeWork Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On October 24, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On June 29, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on June 29, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 97,750 led to the insider holds 2,384,284 shares of the business.

MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 23,500 shares of WE for $99,875 on Aug 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,359,284 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, MATHRANI SANDEEP, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,995 and bolstered with 2,335,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WE has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8114.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WE has traded an average of 9.58M shares per day and 11.99M over the past ten days. A total of 763.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 85.56M with a Short Ratio of 77.49M, compared to 68.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.08% and a Short% of Float of 41.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $849.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $855.39M to a low estimate of $844.8M. As of the current estimate, WeWork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $872.05M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $866.16M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.03B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.