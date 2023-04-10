There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS).

In the latest session, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed at $1.12 up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2463437 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when March Stanley Raymond bought 24,000 shares for $1.88 per share. The transaction valued at 45,120 led to the insider holds 67,000 shares of the business.

March Stanley Raymond bought 1,000 shares of WKHS for $1,900 on Dec 13. The VP, Business Development now owns 43,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CLARK MICHAEL L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,823 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider received 73,673 and left with 91,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7643, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4543.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WKHS has traded an average of 3.60M shares per day and 4.87M over the past ten days. A total of 162.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.75M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 42.01M with a Short Ratio of 42.01M, compared to 41.77M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.59% and a Short% of Float of 25.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.17M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Workhorse Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14k, an estimated increase of 70,257.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.96M, an increase of 130,361.50% over than the figure of $70,257.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02M, up 1,676.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.9M and the low estimate is $154.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 263.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.