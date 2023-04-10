There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

The closing price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) was $14.95 for the day, up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $14.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1592788 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Martins Ryan sold 8,721 shares for $14.95 per share. The transaction valued at 130,379 led to the insider holds 53,578 shares of the business.

Hayden Michael R bought 61,538 shares of ETNB for $993,839 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 61,538 shares after completing the transaction at $16.15 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,461,538 shares for $16.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,999,992 and bolstered with 11,081,584 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $18.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

ETNB traded an average of 2.12M shares per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 4.65M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.49 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.55.