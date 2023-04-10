There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

The closing price of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) was $0.42 for the day, up 5.18% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796869 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3951.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of VIRI for $33,900 on May 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,461 shares after completing the transaction at $4.52 per share. On May 23, another insider, Walsh Angela, who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,150 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1600.

Shares Statistics:

VIRI traded an average of 535.04K shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.40M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 213.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 356.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.