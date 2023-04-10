This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

As of close of business last night, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.79, up 2.57% from its previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594221 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 132 led to the insider holds 24,895 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares of AHT for $846 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6862.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AHT traded 543.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 744.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.51 and a low estimate of -$1.51, while EPS last year was -$1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.53, with high estimates of -$1.53 and low estimates of -$1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.22 and -$4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.22. EPS for the following year is -$4.69, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.69 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $305.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.95M to a low estimate of $294.27M. As of the current estimate, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $248.74M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.01M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.19M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.41M, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.