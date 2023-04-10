This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

As of close of business last night, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.15, up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624982 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Teamey Kyle bought 2,500 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,012 led to the insider holds 31,986 shares of the business.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 5,000 shares of GWH for $8,250 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 583,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,440 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,818 and left with 1,344,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 192.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0561.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GWH traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.56M, compared to 11.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894k, up 5,434.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.7M and the low estimate is $37.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 422.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.