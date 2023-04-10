Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed the day trading at $0.37 up 5.13% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0182 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1487596 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3505.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On February 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 118,075 led to the insider holds 1,086,980 shares of the business.

KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of ASTR for $124,960 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,946,000 and left with 20,888,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7462.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTR traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTR traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 268.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.34M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.94M with a Short Ratio of 25.20M, compared to 22.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 18.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.37M, up 190.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.3M and the low estimate is $49.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.