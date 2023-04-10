Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) closed the day trading at $25.27 down -2.99% from the previous closing price of $26.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515640 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RILY, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares for $13.49 per share. The transaction valued at 539,764 led to the insider holds 1,076,134 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,493 shares of RILY for $33,067 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 1,388,208 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 212,271 and bolstered with 1,036,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $66.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RILY traded about 553.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RILY traded about 527.66k shares per day. A total of 28.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 16.23%.

Dividends & Splits

RILY’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 0.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.