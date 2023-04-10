Update from Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) was $6.21 for the day, up 8.19% from the previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558672 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GETY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Leyden Jennifer sold 34,173 shares for $4.01 per share. The transaction valued at 137,034 led to the insider holds 365,827 shares of the business.

Hoel Chris sold 2,952 shares of GETY for $11,838 on Mar 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 29,506 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 73,555 shares for $7.89 each. As a result, the insider received 580,555 and left with 64,523,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.30.

Shares Statistics:

GETY traded an average of 356.95K shares per day over the past three months and 772.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 396.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.29M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 393.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 507.54k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $968.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.03M and the low estimate is $968.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.