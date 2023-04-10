Update from Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) was $2.28 for the day, up 20.00% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6332570 shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3178 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On February 20, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $48.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 16, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 7,154 led to the insider holds 10,872 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1934.

Shares Statistics:

HRTX traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.62M. Shares short for HRTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 26.79M with a Short Ratio of 22.80M, compared to 25.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.53% and a Short% of Float of 28.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.2M to a low estimate of $27.4M. As of the current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.46M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.23M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.67M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.7M and the low estimate is $147.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.