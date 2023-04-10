Update from PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP): A steady trajectory

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) closed the day trading at $4.10 down -4.43% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525326 shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0350.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PMVP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $22.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4203, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.7168.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PMVP traded about 687.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PMVP traded about 657.88k shares per day. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.72M. Shares short for PMVP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 9.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.47% and a Short% of Float of 25.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.61 and -$2.17.