Update from Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) was $14.74 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $14.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3958483 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Berger William J bought 600 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 9,348 led to the insider holds 293,325 shares of the business.

Santo Salvo John T sold 12,679 shares of NOVA for $171,166 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 75,079 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Berger William J, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 400 shares for $12.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,068 and bolstered with 292,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.51.

Shares Statistics:

NOVA traded an average of 3.91M shares per day over the past three months and 3.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Shares short for NOVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.35M with a Short Ratio of 24.84M, compared to 23.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.19% and a Short% of Float of 29.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$3.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $178.4M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 116.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.07M, an increase of 114.60% less than the figure of $116.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.05M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $506.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 109.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.19M and the low estimate is $459.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.