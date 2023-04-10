Update from Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB): A steady trajectory

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) closed the day trading at $0.11 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1982814 shares were traded. VERB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1148 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1057.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERB now has a Market Capitalization of 16.88M and an Enterprise Value of 22.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3209.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERB traded about 6.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERB traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 102.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.17M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 7.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5M, an increase of 30.10% over than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.