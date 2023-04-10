What shareholders can do to beat the market with Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) stock

In the latest session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) closed at $0.59 down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0141 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3100517 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6011 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5760.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 01, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2124.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SENS has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 4.13M over the past ten days. A total of 479.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.95M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 61.46M with a Short Ratio of 59.52M, compared to 68.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48M, an estimated increase of 35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.17M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.39M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.11M and the low estimate is $32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.