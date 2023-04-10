Which analyst expects Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.04, up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759371 shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On July 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 35,851 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 72,283 led to the insider holds 23,824,040 shares of the business.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 52,600 shares of AEVA for $105,668 on Feb 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 23,859,891 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 362,849 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 739,196 and left with 23,912,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1974.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEVA traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 6.43M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $870k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14M, an estimated decrease of -23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25M, a decrease of -16.30% over than the figure of -$23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19M, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66M and the low estimate is $16.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 404.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.