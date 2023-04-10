Which analyst expects Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ault Alliance Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.10, down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6241237 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1016 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0946.

To gain a deeper understanding of AULT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 500 shares for $2.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,025 led to the insider holds 1,807,500 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 11,000 shares of AULT for $2,144 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,434,182 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 700 shares for $2.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,785 and bolstered with 1,807,000 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $0.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1890.

It appears that AULT traded 7.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 14.40M, compared to 15.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $37.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 380.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.39M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $380.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.