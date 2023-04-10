Which analyst expects Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) closed at $2.08 down -4.59% from its previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161634 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3197 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palisade Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Finley John David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 121,896 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $51.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2799.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PALI has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 8.13M over the past ten days. A total of 1.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 211.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 97.91k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.4 and a low estimate of -$2.47, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$17.55 and -$25.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$21.43. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$6.32.