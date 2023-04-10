XELA (Exela Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Exela Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.04, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $0.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47396824 shares were traded. XELA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0364 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0345.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XELA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.55 from $3 previously.

On August 31, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XELA has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6355.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XELA traded 168.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 91.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XELA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.48M with a Short Ratio of 13.48M, compared to 8.94M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$1.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $266.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $308.7M. As of the current estimate, Exela Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.31M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.7M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.